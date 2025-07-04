Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:27 04.07.2025

Trump dissatisfied with conversation with Putin about war in Ukraine: I don’t make any progress with him at all

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump said that he was disappointed with the results of the conversation with Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine and stated that there was no progress in ending it.

“We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran. And we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. And I'm not happy about that,” Trump told reporters Friday night at the airport after returning to Washington.

Asked if he was pushing back progress on the "Ukraine deal" after this conversation, the US president replied: “No, I didn't make any progress with him today at all.”

He later confirmed that he was “very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin. Because I don't think he's there. And I'm very disappointed. Well, I'm just saying, I don't think he's looking to stop and that's too bad,” Trump said.

At the same time, he once again called the Russian-Ukrainian war “Biden's war,” his predecessor as US president, and expressed his belief that “this would not have happened if I were president.”

