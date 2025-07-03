Interfax-Ukraine
Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won't back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, said that Russia "will not retreat from its goals related to eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin said.

During their conversation, Putin and Trump did not touch on the topic of stopping the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

Trump asked Putin about the end of military actions, and Putin "stressed the Russian side's readiness to continue the negotiation process."

According to the Kremlin, "the latest conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States" lasted about an hour.

