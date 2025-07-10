Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said Putin will continue to terrorize Ukraine as long as the aggression is unprofitable and costly.

"Putin will continue to terrorize Ukraine as long as it is profitable for him. This must change. This is only possible when the aggression is unprofitable (thanks to massive support for Ukraine) and costly (massive sanctions). Russia could have made peace a long time ago, but it must be forced to do so," he wrote in X on Thursday.