14:48 08.05.2020

Actions of coordinator of humanitarian subgroup in Minsk TCG don't always contribute to release of all Ukrainian prisoners – source

Ukraine was unable to secure the release of a number of detainees in the ORDO, largely because of the position of coordinator of the working subgroup on humanitarian issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk Toni Frisch. This became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency from sources familiar with the work of the subgroup.

So, according to sources, at one of the meetings of the subgroup, representatives of Ukraine were not able to obtain information about 20 specific persons. "This happened because Frisch simply stopped discussing this issue," the source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, Frisch, for unknown reasons, suggested accelerating the date of mutual release, as a result of which many established persons were not transferred to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted, the coordinator of the humanitarian subgroup did not visit Ukrainian citizens in ORDO jails.

According to the Ukrainian side, the agency's source said, it is necessary first of all to divide all the lists into "established" and "not established," and then implement the Minsk agreements, which clearly indicate that the release should take place in respect of all those kept for all kept persons.

