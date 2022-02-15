Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

The Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has appealed to the OSCE representative in the TCG with an initiative to urgently convene extraordinary consultations of the Group in connection with the decision of the Russian State Duma concerning the possible recognition of the "independence" of the so-called "LPR/DPR", the press service of the delegation has reported.

"In connection with today's appeal of the Russian parliament on the recognition of the so-called 'LDPR,' the delegation of Ukraine to the TCG appealed to the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine, the OSCE representative to the TCG with the initiative to urgently convene extraordinary consultations of the TCG to receive official information from the delegation of the Russian Federation regarding their position and further steps, taking into account the decision of the legislative body of the Russian Federation," a message published on the Telegram on Tuesday says.

As reported, on February 15, the State Duma of the Russian Federation, at a meeting on Tuesday, adopted a resolution on the immediate submission to the President of the Russian Federation of the Duma's appeal on the need to recognize the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR)."