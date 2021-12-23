Facts

09:07 23.12.2021

Defense Ministry, AFU welcome agreement to observe ceasefire confirmed at TCG meeting

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces said they welcome the agreement reached at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for Donbas on Wednesday, December 22 to firmly observe measures toward bolstering the ceasefire.

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian Armed Forces welcome the agreement reached at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on December 22, 2021 regarding the determination to fully observe measures toward bolstering the ceasefire agreed upon on July 22, 2020," the Ukrainian defense minister and the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander said in a joint statement published on the Defense Ministry website.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces vowed to consistently and strictly observe the ceasefire stipulated by said measures, including as regards the terms and conditions of returning fire, the statement says.

