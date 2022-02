An extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas will take place on the morning of February 19, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to the TCG Mikko Kinnunen said.

"Extraordinary meeting of the TCG that I called for tonight is postponed to tomorrow morning. Security situation in Donbass and along the contact line is very worrysome," Kinnunen wrote on his Twitter.