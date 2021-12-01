Ukraine can use direct talks with Russia, but Normandy format should remain – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

For a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, Ukraine can use direct negotiations with Russia, but the Normandy format should remain, MP from the Servant of the People faction, acting first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Donbas Andriy Kostin said.

"If there is an opportunity to reach fundamental decisions that will be related to the establishment of peace and the return of our territories, then I support the president's position regarding the possibility of direct negotiations with the president of Russia," Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine.

He is also said that in case of such negotiations with the Russian President, Ukraine should not abandon the Normandy format.

"As for the negotiations in the Normandy format, they should be held in parallel. We very much appreciate the efforts of our partners from Germany and France, which help us to reach mutual understanding on key issues of settlement in the Normandy format. This format should also remain," the MP said.