Facts

17:36 01.12.2021

Ukraine can use direct talks with Russia, but Normandy format should remain – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

1 min read
Ukraine can use direct talks with Russia, but Normandy format should remain – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

For a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, Ukraine can use direct negotiations with Russia, but the Normandy format should remain, MP from the Servant of the People faction, acting first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Donbas Andriy Kostin said.

"If there is an opportunity to reach fundamental decisions that will be related to the establishment of peace and the return of our territories, then I support the president's position regarding the possibility of direct negotiations with the president of Russia," Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine.

He is also said that in case of such negotiations with the Russian President, Ukraine should not abandon the Normandy format.

"As for the negotiations in the Normandy format, they should be held in parallel. We very much appreciate the efforts of our partners from Germany and France, which help us to reach mutual understanding on key issues of settlement in the Normandy format. This format should also remain," the MP said.

Tags: #kostin #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:21 25.11.2021
Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

15:12 11.11.2021
Ukrainian delegation to TCG supports intention of OSCE SMM head to address issues of SMM obstruction in ORDLO at meeting in Vienna

Ukrainian delegation to TCG supports intention of OSCE SMM head to address issues of SMM obstruction in ORDLO at meeting in Vienna

20:11 03.11.2021
Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

18:43 26.10.2021
No planned changes in composition of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Reznikov

No planned changes in composition of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Reznikov

11:57 20.10.2021
Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

19:00 18.10.2021
Ukrainian delegation to TCG assesses holding of OSCE observers in Horlivka's forward patrol base as taking them hostage

Ukrainian delegation to TCG assesses holding of OSCE observers in Horlivka's forward patrol base as taking them hostage

13:28 30.09.2021
Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

11:51 28.09.2021
Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

09:37 27.08.2021
Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

14:56 25.08.2021
Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

LATEST

Results of NATO summit in Madrid should outline prospects for Ukraine's possible membership – Kuleba

Ambassador Korniychuk: Joint Trade and Economic Commission remains one of the key «platforms» for discussing cooperation between Ukraine and Israel

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

The Israeli Minister of Energy has been invited to Ukraine to discuss prospects for energy cooperation

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

Another 9,000 sports grounds, 19 ice arenas to be built in Ukraine under Healthy Ukraine program - Zelensky

Ukraine elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD