Ukrainian delegation to TCG supports intention of OSCE SMM head to address issues of SMM obstruction in ORDLO at meeting in Vienna

During the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, representatives of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG supported the intention of the head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine to bring issues of obstruction of the SMM in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, the press service of the delegation said.

"The Ukrainian delegation supported the intention of the head of the OSCE SMM to raise issues of obstruction of the activities of the SMM at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. The issue of restrictions on freedom of movement of the OSCE SMM became the main issue in the consultations and focused on itself the main attention," the delegation said in the statement on Telegram on Thursday.

It is specified that the Ukrainian delegation during the meeting was headed by Oleksandr Merezhko, deputy head of the delegation, MP of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation said that during the meeting on Wednesday, issues of security, socio-economic and humanitarian sectors, as well as issues related to the environment, in particular, the possibility of a visit of IAEA inspectors to ORDLO were considered.

"During the consultations of the Working Group on Social and Economic Issues, issues of water supply, provision of mobile communications were considered. The participants agreed on the possibility of a visit by IAEA inspectors to check the storage sites of nuclear material," the delegation said.

The Ukrainian delegation continues to insist on the need for the early release of all persons held due to the conflict, the opening of the entry-exit checkpoint, strict adherence to the ceasefire and the implementation of the decisions of the Paris summit.

"The next meeting is scheduled for November 24," the delegation said.