Facts

11:37 09.12.2021

TCG discusses strengthening ceasefire in Donbas, but without reaching common understanding – OSCE Special Rep for Donbas

2 min read
TCG discusses strengthening ceasefire in Donbas, but without reaching common understanding – OSCE Special Rep for Donbas

The participants in the talks in the Trilateral Contact Group on settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG) discussed the strengthening of the ceasefire in Donbas, but did not reach a common understanding, Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and TCG.

"Lengthy discussions were held on the need to ensure adherence to the July 22, 2020 ceasefire agreement. There is a common understanding that the long lasting ceasefire is a priority. I invite the participants for further constructive work," Kinnunen said in a press release following a regular meeting at the level of heads of delegations.

However, the participants in the Security Working Group discussed in detail how "to strengthen the ceasefire," though "without reaching a common understanding."

He also said that although the number of ceasefire violations reported by SMM the last two weeks is lower if compared with previous two weeks, the security situation along the contact line is still of concern with a high level of kinetic activity.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission reportedly continues to face freedom of movement in certain areas of Ukraine's Luhansk region (ORLO).

It is noted that the Political Working Group had a constructive discussion on issues related to the development of a single Plan of Action on Implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

The participants in the Humanitarian Working Group concentrated on conflict-related detainees and the possible opening of two new crossing points across the contact line in Zolote and Schastia of Luhansk region.

The Economic Working Group discussed issues related to water supply, including tariffs for water payments, as well as pensions, telecommunication issues and ecological situation in the Donbas region.

