Facts

20:54 18.02.2022

Ukraine hopes for TCG meeting on Saturday

1 min read
Ukraine hopes for TCG meeting on Saturday

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk said the Ukrainian side hopes to hold an extraordinary round of the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Saturday, February 19.

"We sent a proposal to hold a meeting of the TCG [February 18]. But, as you all have already seen, Russia refused to participate today. Let us hope that tomorrow we will still be able to meet in the mode of the Trilateral Contact Group," Vereschuk said at a briefing on the situation in Donbas at the Office of the President of Ukraine on Friday.

Tags: #donbas #tcg #vereschuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:57 18.02.2022
Extraordinary TCG meeting to be held on Feb 19 morning – OSCE Special Rep to Ukraine, TCG

Extraordinary TCG meeting to be held on Feb 19 morning – OSCE Special Rep to Ukraine, TCG

20:41 18.02.2022
Danilov: New targeted provocations by Russia are possible, we do not see full-scale invasion

Danilov: New targeted provocations by Russia are possible, we do not see full-scale invasion

20:39 18.02.2022
Vereschuk calls on residents from uncontrolled territories to go to territory under Ukraine's control

Vereschuk calls on residents from uncontrolled territories to go to territory under Ukraine's control

20:28 18.02.2022
There is big threat of further provocations – NSDC Secretary

There is big threat of further provocations – NSDC Secretary

18:47 18.02.2022
Ukraine calls on intl community to condemn Russian provocations in Donbas immediately - MFA

Ukraine calls on intl community to condemn Russian provocations in Donbas immediately - MFA

11:03 18.02.2022
Ukraine does not plan offensive operations or shelling in Donbas - AFU Commander-in-Chief

Ukraine does not plan offensive operations or shelling in Donbas - AFU Commander-in-Chief

10:24 18.02.2022
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas 60 times, six attacks recorded since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas 60 times, six attacks recorded since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

09:30 18.02.2022
Children in eastern Ukraine should have access to safe education, right to safe childhood - UNICEF

Children in eastern Ukraine should have access to safe education, right to safe childhood - UNICEF

20:38 15.02.2022
Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

19:13 15.02.2022
Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Extraordinary TCG meeting to be held on Feb 19 morning – OSCE Special Rep to Ukraine, TCG

Danilov: New targeted provocations by Russia are possible, we do not see full-scale invasion

Vereschuk calls on residents from uncontrolled territories to go to territory under Ukraine's control

No orders on forceful liberation of ORDLO territories and cannot be - NSDC Secretary

There is big threat of further provocations – NSDC Secretary

LATEST

No orders on forceful liberation of ORDLO territories and cannot be - NSDC Secretary

NSDC Secretary, ministers, MPs of Ukraine to go to contact line on Saturday

German FM: We not to negotiate over Ukraine's head

Giving weapons to Ukraine by Germany to endanger Normandy format – Baerbock

Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the US Ambassador to Israel for the systematic and continued support of Ukraine

Blinken: shelling of Ukraine in last 48 hours is part of Russian scenario, aimed at creating false provocations to start aggression

German FM promises Russia 'unprecedented' sanctions in case of attack against Kyiv, they include Nord Stream 2

Russian-occupation forces fire at ICRC humanitarian convoy at Schastia checkpoint

Leaders of G7 countries to hold videoconference on Ukraine on Feb 24 - German Cabinet

There is no full-scale military operation by Russia, but there are provocations, purpose of which is for Ukraine to respond militarily - Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD