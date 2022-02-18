Ukraine hopes for TCG meeting on Saturday

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk said the Ukrainian side hopes to hold an extraordinary round of the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Saturday, February 19.

"We sent a proposal to hold a meeting of the TCG [February 18]. But, as you all have already seen, Russia refused to participate today. Let us hope that tomorrow we will still be able to meet in the mode of the Trilateral Contact Group," Vereschuk said at a briefing on the situation in Donbas at the Office of the President of Ukraine on Friday.