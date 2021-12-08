Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Wednesday, December 8, three main issues will be resolved, including a ceasefire and an exchange of detainees.

"Even now, when we are meeting, we are having a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, in which today, I would like to believe, we will find a way out of the difficult situation in at least three issues: namely, a return to the ceasefire, the second is the exchange of prisoners, and the third issue is the opening of the entry-exit checkpoint," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The head of state said the entry-exit checkpoints operate in the territories of Donbas controlled by Ukraine, where people can receive administrative services.

"We expect that on the other side, they will also open the entry-exit checkpoint for people to cross the contact line. Especially now, before Christmas and the New Year holidays. This is essential from the point of view of the humanitarian mission," he said

He also said that Ukraine uses all the best world practices in order to stop the war in the east of the country, return people and territories.