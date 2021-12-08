Facts

16:34 08.12.2021

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

2 min read
Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Wednesday, December 8, three main issues will be resolved, including a ceasefire and an exchange of detainees.

"Even now, when we are meeting, we are having a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, in which today, I would like to believe, we will find a way out of the difficult situation in at least three issues: namely, a return to the ceasefire, the second is the exchange of prisoners, and the third issue is the opening of the entry-exit checkpoint," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The head of state said the entry-exit checkpoints operate in the territories of Donbas controlled by Ukraine, where people can receive administrative services.

"We expect that on the other side, they will also open the entry-exit checkpoint for people to cross the contact line. Especially now, before Christmas and the New Year holidays. This is essential from the point of view of the humanitarian mission," he said

He also said that Ukraine uses all the best world practices in order to stop the war in the east of the country, return people and territories.

Tags: #zelensky #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:48 06.12.2021
Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

12:59 04.12.2021
Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

18:52 02.12.2021
Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

17:36 01.12.2021
Ukraine can use direct talks with Russia, but Normandy format should remain – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Ukraine can use direct talks with Russia, but Normandy format should remain – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

12:36 01.12.2021
Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

16:52 27.11.2021
Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

15:57 27.11.2021
Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

15:22 27.11.2021
Zelensky isn't going to dissolve Rada ahead of schedule

Zelensky isn't going to dissolve Rada ahead of schedule

17:04 26.11.2021
Zelensky calls lack of activity in agreements with Russia his mistake

Zelensky calls lack of activity in agreements with Russia his mistake

16:40 26.11.2021
Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

Biden warns Putin about 'strong economic, other measures' in case of military escalation with Ukraine - White House

LATEST

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Arakhamia: United States will never agree with Russia's requirements, incl on Ukraine-NATO issue

Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD