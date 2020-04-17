Facts

09:57 17.04.2020

Ukraine registers 501 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, with total number of infected of 4,662 people – Health Ministry

Some 4,662 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on the morning of Friday, April 17, while the number of people who recovered from the illness reached 246, and those who died - 125, according to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"During April 16, some 501 messages were received about new confirmed cases ... 125 people died of the complications caused by the disease, of which there are 66 men and 59 women ... A total of 246 people have recovered - a repeated laboratory study did not reveal the virus in the body," the Public Health Center reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
