U.S. ready to offer assistance to Ukraine in UIA's flight crash investigation

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in his talk with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the United States is ready to offer their support and assistance in the investigation of plane crash of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Tehran.

"Spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky to express my deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. We stand with Ukraine and are ready to offer our support and assistance in the ongoing investigation," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.