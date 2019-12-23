Facts

17:40 23.12.2019

Ukrainian President's Office in Crimea says launch of railway communication over Kerch bridge against law

Ukrainian President's Office in Crimea has said that launch of a railway communication between Russia and occupied Crimea is against the law, and condemned uncoordinated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the peninsula.

"The Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea notes the illegality of the launch of the railway communication between Russia and the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian Federation – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which took place today, on December 23, 2019," reads a report of the President's Office in Crimea on Facebook.

According to the office, entry and exit to the temporarily occupied Crimea should occur only by agreement with the Ukrainian side and through the checkpoint on the administrative border. The Office also reported that they condemn the next visit of Russian President Putin to the Crimea on December 23, 2019, which was not agreed with Ukraine.

"Such actions by Russian Federation are a gross violation of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by the Russian side, Kremlin's neglect of generally recognized principles and norms of international law," the statement said.

Besides, the representative office emphasized that no actions of the Russian Federation in the Crimea will change the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine and the internationally recognized status as integral parts of Ukraine.

