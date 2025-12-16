Zelenskyy meets with soldiers undergoing rehabilitation in the Netherlands

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

During his visit to the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian soldiers recovering from injuries at the Dutch military rehabilitation center Aardenburg and presented them state awards.

"We are proud that we have such heroes, such fighters. We are very much waiting for you at home after such an opportunity arises. Taking this opportunity, I would like to present the awards. This is gratitude from the entire Ukrainian people for what you have already done, you have saved Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy awarded the defenders the Orders "For Courage" (classes II and III) and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine."

Director of the center Monika Kop Wijering showed the Head of State the physiotherapy rooms where Ukrainian soldiers undergo rehabilitation, as well as their wards, and spoke about the features of how the center helps Ukrainian defenders recover.

Aardenburg Military Rehabilitation Center is one of the leading Dutch healthcare facilities specializing in the rehabilitation of soldiers with serious injuries. Since 2021, some 87 Ukrainians have been treated here. Ukrainian rehabilitation teams are also trained in this center.

The president thanked the center's employees, the Netherlands, and all the Dutch people for their support of Ukraine and assistance to Ukrainian soldiers.