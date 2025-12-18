Ukrainian govt plane lands in Poland

The Ukrainian government aircraft Airbus A319 UR-ABA of the state-owned airline Ukraine Air Enterprise landed at Warsaw International Airport (WAW), Poland, at 17:50 Kyiv time, according to information from the aviation resource AirNav.

The plane's landing at Warsaw Airport, as opposed to its home base in Rzeszow, is likely related to the expected official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Poland.

Zelenskyy may meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday, according to the Polish publication PAP. Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy was preparing to meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.