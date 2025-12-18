EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy states about the possibility of an accelerated process of accession to the European Union, if it is not blocked politically by individual member states.

"Accession to the European Union can be accelerated. It depends on our steps and the steps of our leaders, if these steps are not blocked politically. That is, if it is tied to legislation, changes, reforms, etc. I understand such logic. If it is blocked politically, I do not understand such logic, but I understand who is doing it, this is open information," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels, where the European Council is meeting.

He said for Ukraine, membership in the European Union is "part of these security guarantees that Ukraine not only declares, but also negotiates, and counts on." "For us, this is really a security guarantee, not only economic, but also political and geopolitical," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"Therefore, for us, the date of the European Union, membership in the European Union is very important. I am not talking about the date, the year, etc., because it will certainly be very important, but for us it is very important that it is not decided by others, by Russia and others who want or block us. Even some members of the European Union, you know, block for political reasons, and not because this or that reform has not been implemented in Ukraine. I am for justice," Zelenskyy said.