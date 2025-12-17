Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 17.12.2025

Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

Czech President Petr Pavel reported on a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the situation in Ukraine, further support and ongoing peace efforts.

"Not everyone is fortunate enough to spend the holidays in peace, surrounded by their loved ones. I spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the situation in his country, where war has been affecting the daily lives of millions of people for almost four years now," Pavel said on the X social network.

The Czech leader said he and Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine and progress in the ongoing peace talks.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine and progress in the ongoing peace talks. We agreed that it is in our common interest for the agreement to bring Ukraine a dignified peace. At the same time, President Zelenskyy expressed his sincere gratitude to the Czech Republic and its citizens for their long-standing support," he said.

