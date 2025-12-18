Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to initiate amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution, which enshrines the strategic course toward EU and NATO membership, and notes that negotiations on security guarantees without alliance membership are ongoing independently.

"I honestly don't think we need to change the Constitution of our country,” the president said.

"First of all, this is the Constitution of Ukraine. And let the Ukrainian people decide what to do with this Constitution, our Constitution, not someone else. Certainly not because of calls from the Russian Federation or anyone else. This is our Constitution. We wanted such security guarantees. We believe we deserve them," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels, where the European Council is taking place.

The Ukrainian President stated that the United States has had a consistent, unchanging policy regarding Ukraine's NATO membership since Joseph Biden's presidency—they don't want to see our country join the alliance.

"Frankly, I don't understand it when some country says, 'We're not against it, but you won't be there.' I think this way: if you won't be there because someone is against it, you should be frank about who's against it. And then resolve these issues. 'Or don't resolve them,'" Zelenskyy said.