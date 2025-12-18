Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:33 18.12.2025

Zelenskyy doesn’t consider it necessary to change Ukrainian Constitution regarding accession to NATO

2 min read
Zelenskyy doesn’t consider it necessary to change Ukrainian Constitution regarding accession to NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to initiate amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution, which enshrines the strategic course toward EU and NATO membership, and notes that negotiations on security guarantees without alliance membership are ongoing independently.

"I honestly don't think we need to change the Constitution of our country,” the president said.

"First of all, this is the Constitution of Ukraine. And let the Ukrainian people decide what to do with this Constitution, our Constitution, not someone else. Certainly not because of calls from the Russian Federation or anyone else. This is our Constitution. We wanted such security guarantees. We believe we deserve them," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels, where the European Council is taking place.

The Ukrainian President stated that the United States has had a consistent, unchanging policy regarding Ukraine's NATO membership since Joseph Biden's presidency—they don't want to see our country join the alliance.

"Frankly, I don't understand it when some country says, 'We're not against it, but you won't be there.' I think this way: if you won't be there because someone is against it, you should be frank about who's against it. And then resolve these issues. 'Or don't resolve them,'" Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #constitution #president #nato

MORE ABOUT

19:22 18.12.2025
EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

19:06 18.12.2025
Ukrainian govt plane lands in Poland

Ukrainian govt plane lands in Poland

20:47 17.12.2025
Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

20:59 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy meets with soldiers undergoing rehabilitation in the Netherlands

Zelenskyy meets with soldiers undergoing rehabilitation in the Netherlands

22:06 15.12.2025
Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

21:35 15.12.2025
Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

20:07 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

19:27 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy briefs German President about talks with US to end war

Zelenskyy briefs German President about talks with US to end war

19:20 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Talks with US envoys are productive, detailed

Zelenskyy: Talks with US envoys are productive, detailed

19:13 12.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

HOT NEWS

EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I can't yet get an answer on how exactly US security guarantees will work in case of Russian aggression

Zelenskyy: EU partners inform of decision on financial assistance that could be made by year end

Ukraine hasn’t yet agreed with USA on Donbas, Zaporizhia NPP, and funding issues – Zelenskyy

Belgian PM agrees Ukraine shouldn’t be left without funding following Thursday's EU summit - Zelenskyy

LATEST

USA, Europe offer multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after war – media

US Senate approves 2026 defense budget, $400 mln allocated for Ukraine – Stefanishyna

Shmyhal discusses developing security cooperation with new Czech defense minister

Ukrainian MFA responds to statement by Serbian Minister of Information: Fly won’t enter closed mouth

Ukrainian Exchange wins first-instance court ruling in license dispute with securities regulator

Air Assault Forces: Shooting battles in southern, northern Pokrovsk; heavy bombers handle most logistics

Palisa: Reps of partner embassies informed about situation on frontline, state of energy sector, Defense Forces needs

Zelenskyy: We have some air defense systems with shortage of missiles

URCS, ArcelorMittal, and Luxembourg Red Cross plan to collaborate to implement humanitarian programs in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: I can't yet get an answer on how exactly US security guarantees will work in case of Russian aggression

AD
AD