Facts

16:00 20.11.2019

Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

1 min read
Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that, as for now, there have been no shelling attacks on three areas of the Joint Forces Operations (JFO) in Donbas, where a process of disengagement of forces and weapons was running.

"I want to assure you all that there has been no shelling of the three areas of disengagement of forces now, and this is the most important thing," he told the journalists when visiting Stanytsia Luhanska on Wednesday.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 20.11.2019
MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate suspicion of U.S.-Ukraine corruption involving $7.4 bln

MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate suspicion of U.S.-Ukraine corruption involving $7.4 bln

13:36 20.11.2019
MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate suspicion of U.S.-Ukraine corruption involving $7.4 bln

MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate suspicion of U.S.-Ukraine corruption involving $7.4 bln

12:03 20.11.2019
Zelensky believes that young, 'fresh' people should work in Rada

Zelensky believes that young, 'fresh' people should work in Rada

18:09 19.11.2019
Zelensky promises to shave when 3 'Kerch incident' warships return to Ukraine

Zelensky promises to shave when 3 'Kerch incident' warships return to Ukraine

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

14:39 19.11.2019
Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

14:39 19.11.2019
Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

11:53 19.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

11:31 19.11.2019
Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

10:36 19.11.2019
Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

LATEST

Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

New IMF program decisive for Ukraine's macroeconomic stability – G7 ambassadors

Court releases Liashko against personal guarantees of MPs Volynets, Siumar

NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

E-prescription and reimbursement can be an effective tool in the fight against antibiotic resistance - experts

Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD