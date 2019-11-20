Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that, as for now, there have been no shelling attacks on three areas of the Joint Forces Operations (JFO) in Donbas, where a process of disengagement of forces and weapons was running.

"I want to assure you all that there has been no shelling of the three areas of disengagement of forces now, and this is the most important thing," he told the journalists when visiting Stanytsia Luhanska on Wednesday.