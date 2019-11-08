Facts

16:51 08.11.2019

Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

1 min read
Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

 Sviatoslav Oliynyk has been elected as new Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, the press service of the regional council reported on Friday.

"The majority of deputies elected a new head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council through a ballot vote. Sviatoslav Oliynyk, who worked as first deputy head of the regional council for four years, took the position," reads the statement.

The voting was held during the 19th session of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. Its previous head Hlib Pryhunov resigned from the position at the beginning of the session.

"Some 91 of 93 present deputies voted for him [Oliynyk]," the press service said.

Anatoliy Adamsky and Mger Kuyumchyan were also elected as deputy heads of the regional council at the session.

Tags: #oliynyk #dnipropetrovsk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 29.07.2019
Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

15:20 15.02.2019
DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

18:32 20.11.2018
Rada refuses to rename Dnipropetrovsk region to Sicheslavsk region

Rada refuses to rename Dnipropetrovsk region to Sicheslavsk region

13:56 07.09.2016
Oliynyk replaces Firtash in post of FEU head

Oliynyk replaces Firtash in post of FEU head

18:13 25.03.2015
Dnipropetrovsk governor Kolomoisky's deputy Oliynyk resigns as well – media

Dnipropetrovsk governor Kolomoisky's deputy Oliynyk resigns as well – media

10:19 21.01.2014
Oliynyk-Kolesnichenko law comes into force from January 22

Oliynyk-Kolesnichenko law comes into force from January 22

14:56 07.05.2013
Tymoshenko, her allies misrepresenting ECHR ruling, says MP Oliynyk

Tymoshenko, her allies misrepresenting ECHR ruling, says MP Oliynyk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

LATEST

Lutsenko as Prosecutor General said he would get revenge against Yovanovitch – Kent's testimony to U.S. Congress

OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

U.S. senators ask Department of State to provide info about Biden's son, Ukrainian company Burisma

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD