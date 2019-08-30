Facts

12:32 30.08.2019

New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

1 min read
New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

New Premier of Ukraine, who was appointed by head of state Volodymyr Zelensky on August 29, has declared UAH 1.851 million of income in 2018.

According to an electronic declaration posted in the Unified State Register of Declarations, in 2018 Honcharuk earned UAH 60,772 of wages in the NGO Better Regulation Delivery Office, UAH 1.790 million of entrepreneurship income and UAH 634 of income on bank account.

He also declared UAH 89,616 on the accounts of Universal Bank and UAH 68,744 of Alfa-Bank, as well as UAH 100,000, $84,000 and EUR 36,000 in cash.

As follows from the declaration, new premier rents a flat in Kyiv with a total area of 74 square meters. He has a registration in the flat of 71,000 square meters in Chernihiv.

Honcharuk owns a Jaguar X-TYPE 2007 year car model.

Furthermore, he is holder of corporate rights of Astron Society Garden servicing cooperative (share not named) and a 33.33% of firm Global Health Resolution Participation B.V. (the Netherlands). Honcharuk also is Chairman of the Astron Board.

Tags: #honcharuk #declaration
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:47 30.08.2019
Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

18:37 29.08.2019
Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

13:20 29.08.2019
Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

10:17 08.07.2019
Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

14:16 27.06.2019
Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

10:58 13.06.2019
Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

10:01 07.05.2019
Zelensky's advisor proposes exempting pensioners and state employees from general declaration

Zelensky's advisor proposes exempting pensioners and state employees from general declaration

10:51 02.04.2019
MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

12:56 01.04.2019
Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

Macron confirms intention to hold Normandy-format meeting in near future in phone call with Zelensky

Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

LATEST

PM backs merging all state-owned, municipal enterprises in separate holding, dividing Ukrzaliznytsia

Defense Minister Zahorodniuk: Ukrainian soldiers must be much better than those of the enemy

Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

Macron confirms intention to hold Normandy-format meeting in near future in phone call with Zelensky

Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

Information on possible exchange to appear when all necessary facts confirmed – Polozov

Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

Zelensky to visit Poland on Aug 31-Sept 1

Rada passes bill on lifting deputy immunity at first reading

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD