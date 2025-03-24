Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha declared UAH 1.464 million in income in the electronic declaration of property and income for 2024.

In particular, in 2024, the salary made up his entire income - UAH 1.464 million, and his wife declared UAH 92,600 in income. In addition, Sybiha declared UAH 37,000 and $ 129,000 in cash.

According to the document, the Minister of Foreign Affairs owns an apartment (96 sq m) and a garage (33.6 sq m.) in Kyiv, as well as a land plot (1,200 sq m.) in Kyiv region, and his wife owns an apartment (60 sq m), two land plots (769 and 664 sq m) and two garden houses (23.3 and 12.8 sq m) in Kyiv, two land plots (1,500 and 1,200 sq m) in Kyiv region, and she also rents a garden house (119 sq m) in Kyiv.

In addition, Sybiha's wife owns a 2015 Ford Escape.

He also declared a collection of Ukrainian culture issues (Ukrainian antiquities, old prints, paintings, jewelry, Christian (sacred) elements of documents, photographs, household items, postcards, elements of uniforms of soldiers of the UNR, etc.).

As reported, Sybiha declared UAH 551,000 income for 2023.