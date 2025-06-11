Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Participants of the IV Ukraine - South-East Europe Summit call on the international community to step up support for Ukraine and reaffirmed Ukraine's efforts to find a diplomatic path to lasting peace.

“We urge the international community to intensify its support for Ukraine in its struggle to defend its freedom, independence, and territorial integrity. At the same time, we call on all nations to refrain from offering any form of material or other assistance to Russia’s war effort. We underscore the importance of alignment with the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy decisions and measures,” this is stated in the text of the declaration adopted following the summit.

In addition, the summit participants support Ukraine on its path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership, and note that membership in the Alliance remains the best security option for Ukraine.

“Neither Russia nor any other state that is not a NATO member has the right to veto the Alliance’s enlargement,” the document reads.

The summit participants also support international efforts to create a special tribunal to examine the crime of aggression against Ukraine committed by the Russian Federation.

The declaration states that during the summit, participants discussed ways to expand support for Ukraine's energy system, in particular by engaging the private sector in providing the necessary equipment and financing.

In addition, participants in today's summit call on the international community to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia in the banking and energy sectors, especially with regard to oil price caps and Russia's shadow fleet, in order to deprive the aggressor of the resources necessary to continue waging war against Ukraine.

The signatories agreed to work together to prevent hybrid threats and to hold the next meeting of the countries participating in this declaration at the level of the relevant departments in Odesa.

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, President of Romania Nicușor Dan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Rossen Jeliazkov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Albania Elisa Spiropali, First Deputy President of the Government and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning of the Republic of North Macedonia Izet Mexhiti, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, gathered in Odesa, Ukraine, on 11 June 2025 for the fourth time in the format of the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit.