Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:30 24.03.2025

NACP head Pavluschyk declares UAH 3.8 mln income for 2024

1 min read

The Chairman of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Viktor Pavluschyk declared UAH 3.818 million income in the electronic declaration of property and income for 2024.

In particular, for 2024, Pavluschyk's salary was UAH 3.815 million, the employer's expenses in connection with advanced training - UAH 1,800 and bank payments - UAH 523, and his wife declared UAH 1.771 million income.

He also declared UAH 57,100 and EUR 1,700 in bank accounts and $33,000 in cash, and his wife – UAH 2,500 and $15,800 in bank accounts and $11,100 in cash.

Pavluschyk 's sons own 50% of the apartment (59.2 sq m) in the capital, and his wife owns 66.66% of the apartment (67.7 sq m) in Zaporizhia, a house (70.8 sq m) and a land plot (81 sq m) in Kyiv region, where the family of the NACP chairman lives.

He also owns a 2016 Toyota Camry, and his wife owns a 2019 Nissan Leaf, a 1991 Kamaz truck, and a 2017 Verda trailer.

As reported, Pavluschyk declared UAH 1.5 million in income for 2023.

Tags: #pavluschyk #declaration

MORE ABOUT

20:46 24.03.2025
Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

19:16 24.03.2025
Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

20:39 12.12.2024
Berlin Declaration: We'll strengthen assistance to Ukraine, there can be no negotiations about peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians, Europeans by their side

Berlin Declaration: We'll strengthen assistance to Ukraine, there can be no negotiations about peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians, Europeans by their side

10:09 26.09.2024
Over 30 countries, EU agree to declaration aimed at restoring Ukraine after hostilities – Zelenskyy

Over 30 countries, EU agree to declaration aimed at restoring Ukraine after hostilities – Zelenskyy

18:29 12.09.2024
Zelenska: Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen participants sign joint declaration on child protection priorities

Zelenska: Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen participants sign joint declaration on child protection priorities

20:31 05.09.2024
Deputy PM Kuleba declares UAH 513,000 income for 2023

Deputy PM Kuleba declares UAH 513,000 income for 2023

14:42 11.07.2024
NATO allies condemn Russian attacks on civilians, hospitals in Ukraine on July 8, calling on Russia to immediately end war, withdraw troops - Washington Declaration

NATO allies condemn Russian attacks on civilians, hospitals in Ukraine on July 8, calling on Russia to immediately end war, withdraw troops - Washington Declaration

14:27 11.07.2024
NATO allies call on all countries not to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, specifically warning China

NATO allies call on all countries not to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, specifically warning China

19:31 04.07.2024
Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of Bucharest Declaration by OSCE PA

Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of Bucharest Declaration by OSCE PA

20:07 27.05.2024
NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

HOT NEWS

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

LATEST

Govt completing development of by-laws for inventory of real estate for IDPs

Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

Energoatom plans to continue reducing terms of repair campaign at NPPs in 2025 – CEO

AD
AD
Empire School
AD