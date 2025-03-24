NACP head Pavluschyk declares UAH 3.8 mln income for 2024

The Chairman of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Viktor Pavluschyk declared UAH 3.818 million income in the electronic declaration of property and income for 2024.

In particular, for 2024, Pavluschyk's salary was UAH 3.815 million, the employer's expenses in connection with advanced training - UAH 1,800 and bank payments - UAH 523, and his wife declared UAH 1.771 million income.

He also declared UAH 57,100 and EUR 1,700 in bank accounts and $33,000 in cash, and his wife – UAH 2,500 and $15,800 in bank accounts and $11,100 in cash.

Pavluschyk 's sons own 50% of the apartment (59.2 sq m) in the capital, and his wife owns 66.66% of the apartment (67.7 sq m) in Zaporizhia, a house (70.8 sq m) and a land plot (81 sq m) in Kyiv region, where the family of the NACP chairman lives.

He also owns a 2016 Toyota Camry, and his wife owns a 2019 Nissan Leaf, a 1991 Kamaz truck, and a 2017 Verda trailer.

As reported, Pavluschyk declared UAH 1.5 million in income for 2023.