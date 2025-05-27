Sybiha welcomes NATO PA's approval of declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine'

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha welcomed the approval by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly of the declaration "Peace Through Strength in Ukraine" which confirms Kyiv's unwavering support.

"I am grateful to our partners for clearly stating that all forms of assistance to Ukraine must be increased, including military and financial support. Equally important is the emphasis on ramping up Allied and Ukrainian defence production to sustain our joint efforts," he said on the X social network on Tuesday.

Sybiha also said Ukraine welcomes the decision to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Also of key political importance is the message that Ukraine should participate in the NATO summit in The Hague, and that the summit's decision is a signal of unity and strength, the minister said.

Earlier, Head of the permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Cherniev said the Ukrainian side considers the final declaration, which was approved at the session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, to be "very strong." According to him, thanks to the united support of the European delegations at the session of the NATO PA in Dayton, it was possible to adopt a very strong final declaration on Russia's war against Ukraine.