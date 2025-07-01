Ukraine's 2026–2028 Budget Declaration provides for optimization of local court network

The Budget Declaration for 2026–2028 calls for optimizing the network of local general courts, taking into account the country's administrative and territorial structure, court workloads, and the optimal number of judges.

According to Cabinet Resolution No. 774 of June 27, which approved the declaration, financial resources during this period will be directed toward continuing justice sector reforms in line with EU legal standards and best international practices, considering the wartime and post-war conditions in Ukraine.

Key reforms include strengthening the institutional capacity of judicial governance bodies, streamlining their mandates, and potentially reorganizing them based on audits. The reforms will also improve the transparency and quality of the judicial appointment process, establish and operationalize the Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal, and fill judicial vacancies across Ukraine's Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, High Anti-Corruption Court, appellate and local courts using updated selection mechanisms.

Further provisions include ensuring predictability and consistency in disciplinary proceedings against judges, expanding public access and participation in justice – particularly through the jury system – and advancing judicial IT systems via the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System based on the outcomes of a technical and functional audit.