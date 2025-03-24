Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko declared UAH 1.536 million income in the electronic declaration of property and income for 2024.

In particular, in 2024, all income was salary - UAH 1.536 million, and his daughter declared UAH 30,235 in income.

He also indicated in the declaration UAH 415,200, $7,000 and EUR53 in bank accounts.

According to the declaration, Liashko owns a land plot (1,200 sq m) in Kyiv region, and his wife owns an apartment (110.9 sq m) in Brovary and a land plot (1,200 sq m) in Kyiv region.

In addition, the minister owns a Skoda Octavia A7 car (2018) and a Skoda Octavia (2019) worth UAH 630,000, the ownership of which he acquired in 2024.

As reported, Liashko declared UAH 1.1 million of income for 2019, UAH 640,000 for 2020, UAH 764,000 for 2021, UAH 983,000 for 2022 and UAH 1.1 million for 2023.