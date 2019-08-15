Facts

Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

 Information that the United States denied some candidates for the post of the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington is untrue, State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Zayats has said.

"The information that several candidates were proposed for the post of ambassador, and they were rejected by the U.S. side, is untrue," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the diplomat said that the process of selecting and coordinating the candidates for the ambassador is very delicate, and the Foreign Ministry uses a thorough approach to the selection of candidates.

Speaking about the visit of the president of Ukraine to the session of the UN General Assembly, Zayats said that Volodymyr Yelchenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, is preparing it.

According to him, in parallel with this, work is underway to prepare the president's visit to the United States.

"I can assure you that the visit is being organized despite the fact that Ambassador [Valeriy] Chaly has already been dismissed from his post," the diplomat said, adding that it is being prepared both in the ministry's apparatus and in the embassy in Washington.

