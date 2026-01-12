Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 12.01.2026

Great Britain prepares to transfer Nightfall long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine - media

1 min read

The UK is set to deliver advanced weapons to Ukraine in the form of powerful long-range Nightfall ballistic missiles capable of hitting Russian targets at distances of over 300 miles, the Daily Mail has said.

"Nightfall rockets - which are packed with 200kg warheads, can be fired in quick succession and reach as far as Moscow - could prove a valuable asset in Volodymyr Zelenskty's ongoing fight against Vladimir Putin's forces," the report says.

The announcement of the Nightfall project came at the same time as the Defence Secretary announced plans for the UK to spend GBP 200 million.

Tags: #uk

MORE ABOUT

10:02 08.01.2026
UK confirms delivery of Raven and Gravehawk air defense systems to Ukraine - media

UK confirms delivery of Raven and Gravehawk air defense systems to Ukraine - media

15:38 27.12.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

14:47 16.12.2025
UK Defense Secretary announces GBP 600 mln investment in Ukraine air defense

UK Defense Secretary announces GBP 600 mln investment in Ukraine air defense

12:54 27.10.2025
Zaluzhny speaks to mayors of largest British cities, reports on expansion of partnerships with Ukrainian cities

Zaluzhny speaks to mayors of largest British cities, reports on expansion of partnerships with Ukrainian cities

20:22 15.10.2025
Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

20:20 15.10.2025
Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

11:37 15.10.2025
London and Ottawa may join EU plan to use Russian assets – media

London and Ottawa may join EU plan to use Russian assets – media

20:55 06.10.2025
Ukraine has become UK's leading chicken egg supplier in 2025, local farmers concerned

Ukraine has become UK's leading chicken egg supplier in 2025, local farmers concerned

19:53 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

20:37 12.09.2025
Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

HOT NEWS

Rada Committee Head Maslov is candidate for Justice Minister, Mudra remains Office Dpty Head

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

LATEST

51 people evacuated from front line during day, including 23 children - Donetsk official

US Senator Graham approves Trump's, Rubio's support for Iran protests

Russia starts using Geran-5 strike UAVs - GUR

Man injured as Russian attacks damage homes and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region – regional council

Pope Leo XIV calls for end to violence in Ukraine amid attacks on energy infrastructure

General Staff reports 219 combat clashes during day

On Monday, Ukrenergo will apply electricity restrictions in all regions of Ukraine

Rada Committee Head Maslov is candidate for Justice Minister, Mudra remains Office Dpty Head

Svyrydenko: Govt instructes to ensure uninterrupted operation of Invincibility Points

Seven 'shadow fleet' vessels evade interdiction in Caribbean Sea in past 24 hours – Pentagon

AD
AD