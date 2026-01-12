Great Britain prepares to transfer Nightfall long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine - media

The UK is set to deliver advanced weapons to Ukraine in the form of powerful long-range Nightfall ballistic missiles capable of hitting Russian targets at distances of over 300 miles, the Daily Mail has said.

"Nightfall rockets - which are packed with 200kg warheads, can be fired in quick succession and reach as far as Moscow - could prove a valuable asset in Volodymyr Zelenskty's ongoing fight against Vladimir Putin's forces," the report says.

The announcement of the Nightfall project came at the same time as the Defence Secretary announced plans for the UK to spend GBP 200 million.