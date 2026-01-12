Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:20 12.01.2026

Russia starts using Geran-5 strike UAVs - GUR

In early 2026, the Russian occupation forces used the Geran-5 strike UAV for the first time during combined air attacks against Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has reported.

"The drone has a length of about six meters and a wingspan of up to 5.5 meters. Unlike previous modifications of the Geran line, the device is made according to a normal aerodynamic scheme. At the same time, most of the key nodes and components are unified with other models of this series," the report said.

The GUR established the use of a 12-channel Comet satellite navigation system, a tracker based on a Raspberry microcomputer and 3G/4G modems, as well as a Telefly jet engine, similar to that used on the Geran-3 UAV, but with greater thrust.

The warhead weighs about 90 kg, and the declared range is about 1,000 km.

"As in the case of previous "geraniums," this UAV is difficult to consider as an own development of the Russian Federation. Significant structural and technological similarities with the Iranian Karrar drone have been recorded," the GUR emphasized. In addition, according to available information, the enemy is also working on options for using the "geranium-5" from aircraft carriers, in particular, Su-25 aircraft, in order to increase the range and reduce the cost of use. Separately, the possibility of equipping the device with R-73 air-to-air missiles to counter Ukrainian aviation is being considered.

