On Monday, Ukrenergo will apply electricity restrictions in all regions of Ukraine

National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo will restrict electricity supply in all regions of Ukraine on Monday.

"Tomorrow, January 12, hourly outage schedules and capacity restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine," the company said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, Ukrenergo explained.