09:19 12.01.2026

Man injured as Russian attacks damage homes and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region – regional council

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a 59-year-old man was injured in a drone strike in the Pokrovsk community, a house was damaged, and artillery shelling and other destruction were also recorded in the region, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, has said.

The attacks were directed at Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanetsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities

"A 59-year-old man was injured in a drone strike in the Pokrovska community, he will be treated at home. The house was damaged," the report said.

In the Chervonohryhorivsk community, eight private houses, an outbuilding, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged as a result of the shelling.

