Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 12.01.2026

Pope Leo XIV calls for end to violence in Ukraine amid attacks on energy infrastructure

1 min read

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for an end to violence in Ukraine amid new attacks on energy infrastructure that are causing significant harm to civilians.

" In Ukraine, severe, new attacks aimed at energy infrastructure as the cold weather grows harsher are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population. I pray for those who suffer and renew my appeal for an end to the violence and for renewed efforts to achieve peace. #PrayTogether," the post on X reads.

Tags: #pope_leo_xiv

MORE ABOUT

12:08 24.12.2025
Pope Leo still hopes for Christmas truce between Russia and Ukraine

Pope Leo still hopes for Christmas truce between Russia and Ukraine

09:54 10.12.2025
Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

09:33 10.12.2025
Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

14:12 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

12:15 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

20:35 03.07.2025
Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

11:58 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

14:28 15.05.2025
Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

09:47 14.05.2025
Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

HOT NEWS

Rada Committee Head Maslov is candidate for Justice Minister, Mudra remains Office Dpty Head

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

LATEST

51 people evacuated from front line during day, including 23 children - Donetsk official

US Senator Graham approves Trump's, Rubio's support for Iran protests

Russia starts using Geran-5 strike UAVs - GUR

Man injured as Russian attacks damage homes and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region – regional council

Great Britain prepares to transfer Nightfall long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine - media

General Staff reports 219 combat clashes during day

On Monday, Ukrenergo will apply electricity restrictions in all regions of Ukraine

Rada Committee Head Maslov is candidate for Justice Minister, Mudra remains Office Dpty Head

Svyrydenko: Govt instructes to ensure uninterrupted operation of Invincibility Points

Seven 'shadow fleet' vessels evade interdiction in Caribbean Sea in past 24 hours – Pentagon

AD
AD