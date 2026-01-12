09:15 12.01.2026
Pope Leo XIV calls for end to violence in Ukraine amid attacks on energy infrastructure
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for an end to violence in Ukraine amid new attacks on energy infrastructure that are causing significant harm to civilians.
" In Ukraine, severe, new attacks aimed at energy infrastructure as the cold weather grows harsher are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population. I pray for those who suffer and renew my appeal for an end to the violence and for renewed efforts to achieve peace. #PrayTogether," the post on X reads.