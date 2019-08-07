Facts

11:55 07.08.2019

Armed Forces continue observing ceasefire, ready to respond to unpredictable situation – General Staff

Ukrainian military servicemen continue observing the permanently monitored ceasefire in Donbas, but they are ready to respond to the unpredictable situation, General Staff Chief and Armed Forces Commander Ruslan Khomchak has said.

"An unceasing truce has been declared on July 21, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been adhering to these agreements during this time," he said at a briefing following a meeting at the President's Office on Wednesday.

At the same time, Khomchak said that the units of the Armed Forces are in a state of combat readiness.

"Mr. President, the Armed Forces are ready to respond to the unpredictable situation," the chief of the General Staff said.

Tags: #ceasefire #military #khomchak #jfo
