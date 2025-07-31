Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 31.07.2025

Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

1 min read
Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the institution of the military ombudsman will soon be able to fully operate, the text of the bill has been worked out.

"I discussed with the government the rapid implementation of the laws voted today. Some bills for August have already been agreed upon, including the law on the military ombudsman. I worked very seriously on the text of the document. I expect that the institution of the military ombudsman will soon be able to fully operate," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #military #ombudsman

