Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:57 30.07.2025

SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

3 min read
SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records
Photo: СБУ

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have eliminated new schemes for evading mobilization in various regions of Ukraine, among those detained: the commander of a branch of one of the military units in northern Ukraine and officials of the Central Committee of the Armed Forces in the city of Dnipro.

On Wednesday, the SBU reported on the detention of five organizers of the deals - for amounts ranging from $6,000 to $15,000, the dealers forged documents on the basis of which men of draft age could avoid military service.

"In Kyiv, the SBU military counterintelligence detained the commander of a branch of one of the military units in northern Ukraine, who was selling "deferrals" from service. For money, the defendant arranged for evaders to work and study at one of the Kyiv universities. At the same time, clients were enrolled in higher education institutions only "on paper" and they did not physically appear there," the SBU said in a statement.

To implement the "scheme," the suspect used personal connections among officials of the educational institution.

"In addition, the businessman forged medical certificates of disability, and also sold fake certificates of diplomats. For this, he used fake forms and stamps of state institutions," the Ukrainian special service noted.

According to the SBU, three officials in Dnipro allegedly received bribes for groundless "writing off" potential mobilizers due to health conditions.

"The head of the military registration and reservation department of the military enlistment office and two more of his subordinates were involved in organizing the deal. According to the case materials, 37 conscripts used their "services," the SBU said.

According to the case materials, all illegal decisions of military medical commissions under this scheme were canceled.

In addition, according to the report, in Zakarpattia, a notice of suspicion was served to the head of the neurological department, who gave "serious" diagnoses to evaders and issued them fake disabilities.

For all episodes, the detainees were notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons in advance of a conspiracy); Part 1 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of a large amount of illegal benefit by an official); Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 362 (organization of unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, committed by a person who has the right to access it).

The complex measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region, the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Eastern Region, and the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Tags: #national_police #sbu #military

MORE ABOUT

15:41 30.07.2025
SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

11:35 30.07.2025
Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

11:24 29.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law that gives SBU more opportunities to conduct special operations to protect Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law that gives SBU more opportunities to conduct special operations to protect Ukraine

10:35 29.07.2025
SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

12:54 28.07.2025
SBU detains Belarusian KGB agent spying on northern border of Ukraine

SBU detains Belarusian KGB agent spying on northern border of Ukraine

12:09 26.07.2025
SBU drones hit Signal plant in Stavropol – source

SBU drones hit Signal plant in Stavropol – source

10:43 25.07.2025
Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

14:39 23.07.2025
SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

16:10 22.07.2025
Special service officer caught extorting bribe last year to appear in court – SBU

Special service officer caught extorting bribe last year to appear in court – SBU

14:58 22.07.2025
SBU employees who verify compliance with state secrets legislation did not receive access to case materials – SAPO head

SBU employees who verify compliance with state secrets legislation did not receive access to case materials – SAPO head

HOT NEWS

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

PrivatBank announces undisputed victory in London trial against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov

London Court to deliver verdict in PrivatBank case against Kolomoisky and others on Wed

Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

LATEST

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

Firefighters injured while fighting large-scale fire at warehouses outside Kharkiv – Synehubov

Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

Four mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Cherkasy region

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

SBI investigates incident in Mykolaiv after man jumps from bridge during registration check

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

AD
AD