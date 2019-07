Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 36.6% as of 16:00 – CEC data from 196 constituencies

Voter turnout at snap parliamentary election in Ukraine as of 16:00 on Sunday was 36.6% according to data from 196 constituencies out of 199 constituencies all over the country, according to a posting on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine.

In Vinnitsa region, turnout was 37.5%, in Volyn region – 36.5%, Dnipropetrovsk region – 38.62%, Donetsk region – 35.69%, Zhytomyr region – 37.85%, Zakarpattia region – 30.05%, Zaporizhia region – 38, 71%, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 31.21%, Kyiv region – 37.29%, Kirovohrad region – 38.75%, Luhansk region – 39.49%, Lviv region – 34.90%, and Mykolaiv region – 35.45%.

Odesa region showed a turnout of 34.11%, Poltava region – 41.52%, Rivne region – 35.03%, Sumy region – 39.51%, Ternopil region – 35.72%, Kharkiv region – 38.05%, Khmelnytsky region – 40.33%, Cherkasy region – 39.64%, Chernivtsi region – 27.91%, Chernihiv region – 41.69%, Kherson region – 33.7%, and Kyiv City – 34.60%.