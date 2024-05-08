Ukraine's CEC: Results of presidential elections in Russia are insignificant

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) notes the insignificance of the results of the presidential elections in Russia, which were held on March 15-17 in violation of the principles and norms of international law, including in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and in Sevastopol.

"During today's meeting, the Commission noted the insignificance of the 'election results' of the Russian president, in particular illegally organized and held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and, consequently, the illegitimacy of the person 'elected' in such 'elections.' The CEC called on foreign states and their bodies election administration, as well as international organizations, do not recognize the results of these so-called presidential elections of Russia and the legitimacy of the 'elected' Russian president. In addition, apply sanctions and other measures of influence against Russian officials who supported and/or participated in them. organizing and conducting pseudo-elections in temporarily occupied parts of the territory of Ukraine, as well as stopping any cooperation with the aggressor state and its bodies," the Central Election Commission said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The commission also called on citizens of Ukraine to report to law enforcement officers about persons who participated in the organization and conduct of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. An appeal was sent to the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to bring to criminal liability members of the Russian Central Election Commission and other officials of the Russian bodies who organized and conducted these illegitimate elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Only those elections and their results can be considered legitimate on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine, the organization and conduct of which was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine and only by bodies created and authorized by the laws of Ukraine to administer them," the CEC said.

The commission notes that during these pseudo-elections, technologies that had already been developed earlier by the aggressor state of "psychological and physical coercion of Ukrainian citizens to the appropriate expression of will and rigged results" were used.