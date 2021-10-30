Facts

Vaccination certificates not to be checked at polling stations on Oct 31 – CEC

 Citizens wishing to vote on October 31 will not have their COVID-19 vaccination certificates or PCR test results checked at polling stations, the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine reports.

"The Central Election Commission notes that check of these documents is not provided for by any normative legal act," the message says.

The CEC recalled that according to a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the procedure for the implementation of anti-epidemic measures in the organization and conduct of elections was approved. Voters are advised to treat their hands with disinfectant before and after entering the premises, wear a respirator or mask so that it covers their nose and mouth, minimize time spent in the premises, refrain from being at the polling station with children and, if possible, use a personal pen.

Voters who are found to have a raised body temperature or symptoms of respiratory illness will be able to vote in a separately equipped voting booth.

Also, on October 12, the CEC adopted a resolution on measures to create appropriate conditions for the safe organization and conduct of elections on October 31, 2021 in the context of the spread in Ukraine of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This decision also does not contain requirements regarding the availability of COVID certificates, PCR tests or antigen tests.

"Thus, in order to vote, a voter must have a passport of a citizen of Ukraine," the CEC concluded.

At the same time, the CEC calls on all subjects of the electoral process to comply with anti-epidemic rules.

As reported, on Sunday, October 31, early elections to the Verkhovna Rada will be held in two majoritarian constituencies (No. 184 in Kherson region and No. 197 in Cherkasy region).

More than 290,000 voters will be able to take part in them. Voting will take place at 188 polling stations in Kherson region and at 141 polling stations in Cherkasy region.

In addition, early elections of the mayor will be held in Kharkiv, in which ten candidates will take part.

