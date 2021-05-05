CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, May 5, refused to register Vasyl Virastyuk as a MP of Ukraine.

"The CEC decides to establish the absence of legal grounds for the registration of Vasyl Yaroslavovych Virastyuk as a MP of Ukraine according to his application, registered with the CEC on April 27. A copy of this decision should be sent to Virastyuk, and the decision should be releasedon the CEC's official website," member of the commission Victoria Hluschenko said at the meeting.

She said the reason for the refusal to register was the court's ruling to cancel the election results in constituency No. 87, which deprives the CEC of the grounds for registering Virastyuk.