Facts

17:34 05.05.2021

CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

1 min read
CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, May 5, refused to register Vasyl Virastyuk as a MP of Ukraine.

"The CEC decides to establish the absence of legal grounds for the registration of Vasyl Yaroslavovych Virastyuk as a MP of Ukraine according to his application, registered with the CEC on April 27. A copy of this decision should be sent to Virastyuk, and the decision should be releasedon the CEC's official website," member of the commission Victoria Hluschenko said at the meeting.

She said the reason for the refusal to register was the court's ruling to cancel the election results in constituency No. 87, which deprives the CEC of the grounds for registering Virastyuk.

Tags: #cec #virastyuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 01.03.2021
CEC registers cardiac surgeon Kuzmenko as candidate for European Solidarity's MP in 50th constituency

CEC registers cardiac surgeon Kuzmenko as candidate for European Solidarity's MP in 50th constituency

18:48 23.11.2020
CEC names winners of mayoral elections in Uzhgorod, Berdiansk, Sloviansk

CEC names winners of mayoral elections in Uzhgorod, Berdiansk, Sloviansk

12:50 26.10.2020
Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

11:26 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

10:46 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

10:44 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

09:54 26.10.2020
Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions have lowest turnout in local elections, Ternopil region has highest one - CEC

Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions have lowest turnout in local elections, Ternopil region has highest one - CEC

22:43 25.10.2020
Local election voter turnout stands at 37% according to 97% of territorial election commissions – CEC head Didenko

Local election voter turnout stands at 37% according to 97% of territorial election commissions – CEC head Didenko

16:48 25.10.2020
Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

10:36 25.10.2020
Voting in general in Ukraine starts as planned – CEC head

Voting in general in Ukraine starts as planned – CEC head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

LATEST

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

Ukraine, Estonia ready to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity sector – Danilov's meeting with ambassador

From May 5, trains throughout country run without restrictions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD