CEC announces impossibility of holding local elections in certain communities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

The Donetsk and Luhansk regional military-civilian administrations have established the impossibility of ensuring proper security of citizens and avoiding a terrorist threat during the organization and holding of the first local elections on March 27, 2022 in certain territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine reports.

The CEC said the commission had appealed to Donetsk and Luhansk regional state administrations for conclusions about the possibility of organizing the preparation and holding of local elections in certain territorial communities of these regions.

"The responses received by the commission state that "in connection with the continued armed aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation, it is impossible to ensure 100% security for citizens in organizing the preparation and holding of local elections on March 27, 2022," the report says.

In addition, the documents received by the CEC indicate that the OSCE SMM recorded heavy weapons on the territory not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, deployed in violation of the withdrawal lines provided for by the provisions of the Minsk agreements, which, according to their characteristics, make it possible to easily hit targets at a distance of 15-20 km from the contact line.

Also, in the context of a comprehensive ceasefire regime, illegal armed groups are actively using the tactics of remote mining and arson of dead wood near the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.