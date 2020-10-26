Facts

11:26 26.10.2020

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

2 min read

The voter turnout was 36.88% in local elections on Sunday, October 25, the Central Election Commission of Ukraine said.

"Some 100% of information from all regions of Ukraine has been processed. The data came from the territorial election commissions. Some 10,556,621 voters received ballots and voted yesterday," a message posted on Facebook says.

The highest turnout was recorded in Ternopil region - 44.68%, as well as in Lviv region - 43.82%, and in Volyn region - 41.89. The lowest turnout is in Donetsk region - 31.67%, as well as in Mykolaiv (32.02%), Kharkiv (32.33%) and Kherson (32.39%) regions.

In general, by regions, the turnout was:

in Vinnytsia region - 39.39;

in Volyn region - 41.89;

in Dnipropetrovsk region - 34.16;

in Donetsk region - 31.67;

in Zhytomyr region - 37.47;

in Zakarpattia region - 41.25;

in Zaporizhia region - 33.93;

in Ivano-Frankivsk region - 41.18;

in Kyiv region - 36.66;

in Kirovohrad region - 35.29;

in Luhansk region - 38.12;

in Lviv region - 43.82;

in Mykolaiv region - 32.02;

in Odesa region - 35.46;

in Poltava region - 37.74;

in Rivne region - 39.34;

in Sumy region - 35.58;

in Ternopil region - 44.68;

in Kharkiv region - 32.33;

in Kherson region - 32.39;

in Khmelnytsky region - 40.71;

in Cherkasy region - 35.76;

in Chernivtsi region - 34.84;

in Chernihiv region - 41.64;

in Kyiv - 34.42.

It is reported that this information is not official, since in accordance with CEC Resolution No. 404 of October 20, 2020, this information is received by the Commission from the bodies of the State Register of Voters, which in turn receive this data from the territorial election commissions by any means of communication, in particular by phone or email.

Tags: #cec #elections #turnover
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 26.10.2020
Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

12:50 26.10.2020
Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

11:26 26.10.2020
OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

10:50 26.10.2020
Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

10:46 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

10:44 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

10:04 26.10.2020
In Khmelnytsky region, 11-year-old girl conducts Zelensky's survey - National Police chief

In Khmelnytsky region, 11-year-old girl conducts Zelensky's survey - National Police chief

09:54 26.10.2020
Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions have lowest turnout in local elections, Ternopil region has highest one - CEC

Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions have lowest turnout in local elections, Ternopil region has highest one - CEC

23:44 25.10.2020
Less than third of electorate vote in Kharkiv

Less than third of electorate vote in Kharkiv

22:50 25.10.2020
Voter turnout at local elections in Ukraine stands at 35.94% at 20:00 - OPORA

Voter turnout at local elections in Ukraine stands at 35.94% at 20:00 - OPORA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Ukraine records 5,426 COVID-19 cases, 1,029 recoveries, 73 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

LATEST

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

OPORA observers don't reveal violations at local elections that could affect results of people's will

Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD