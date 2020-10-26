Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

The voter turnout was 36.88% in local elections on Sunday, October 25, the Central Election Commission of Ukraine said.

"Some 100% of information from all regions of Ukraine has been processed. The data came from the territorial election commissions. Some 10,556,621 voters received ballots and voted yesterday," a message posted on Facebook says.

The highest turnout was recorded in Ternopil region - 44.68%, as well as in Lviv region - 43.82%, and in Volyn region - 41.89. The lowest turnout is in Donetsk region - 31.67%, as well as in Mykolaiv (32.02%), Kharkiv (32.33%) and Kherson (32.39%) regions.

In general, by regions, the turnout was:

in Vinnytsia region - 39.39;

in Volyn region - 41.89;

in Dnipropetrovsk region - 34.16;

in Donetsk region - 31.67;

in Zhytomyr region - 37.47;

in Zakarpattia region - 41.25;

in Zaporizhia region - 33.93;

in Ivano-Frankivsk region - 41.18;

in Kyiv region - 36.66;

in Kirovohrad region - 35.29;

in Luhansk region - 38.12;

in Lviv region - 43.82;

in Mykolaiv region - 32.02;

in Odesa region - 35.46;

in Poltava region - 37.74;

in Rivne region - 39.34;

in Sumy region - 35.58;

in Ternopil region - 44.68;

in Kharkiv region - 32.33;

in Kherson region - 32.39;

in Khmelnytsky region - 40.71;

in Cherkasy region - 35.76;

in Chernivtsi region - 34.84;

in Chernihiv region - 41.64;

in Kyiv - 34.42.

It is reported that this information is not official, since in accordance with CEC Resolution No. 404 of October 20, 2020, this information is received by the Commission from the bodies of the State Register of Voters, which in turn receive this data from the territorial election commissions by any means of communication, in particular by phone or email.