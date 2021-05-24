Facts

10:46 24.05.2021

Court overturns CEC decision on recognizing Virastyuk as elected MP – OPORA

At a meeting on Sunday, May 23, the Supreme Court canceled the protocol of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) dated May 19, 2021 on the establishment of the results of the midterm elections of Ukrainian parliamentarians in district No. 87 and the recognition of Vasyl Virastyuk as an elected deputy.

"In addition, by this resolution, the court canceled paragraphs 1 and 2 of the CEC resolution of May 19, which invalidated voting in six problem areas, where, when recounting ballots, fewer votes were found for Oleksandr Shevchenko than in the primary protocols of precinct election commissions," the civic network OPORA said.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Court as a court of first instance. If the CEC or Virastyuk's team files an appeal, the case will be reviewed by the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, and its decision will be final.

As reported, representative of the Servant of the People party Vasyl Virastyuk won the parliamentary by-election in constituency No. 87 with 31.25% of the votes. His rivals, representative of the For the Future party Oleksandr Shevchenko and representative of the All-Ukrainian Association Svoboda Ruslan Koshulynsky gained 29.69% and, accordingly, 28.86%. The Central Election Commission of Ukraine at a meeting on April 5 recognized the elections in the constituency as valid.

Tags: #cec #virastyuk
