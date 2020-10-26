Facts

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

The voter turnout was 36.88% in local elections on Sunday, October 25, the Central Election Commission of Ukraine said.

"Some 100% of information from all regions of Ukraine has been processed. The data came from the territorial election commissions. Some 10,556,621 voters received ballots and voted yesterday," a message posted on Facebook says.

The highest turnout was recorded in Ternopil region - 44.68%, as well as in Lviv region - 43.82%, and in Volyn region - 41.89. The lowest turnout is in Donetsk region - 31.67%, as well as in Mykolaiv (32.02%), Kharkiv (32.33%) and Kherson (32.39%) regions.

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

OPORA observers don't reveal violations at local elections that could affect results of people's will

Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

Mamai, Ivashchenko, Udovychenko leading in mayoral elections in Poltava - poll by local publication

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Klitschko wins first round with 50.9% of votes on results of info processed from 99% of polling stations - Head of Udar party election staff

