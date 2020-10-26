Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

The voter turnout was 36.88% in local elections on Sunday, October 25, the Central Election Commission of Ukraine said.

"Some 100% of information from all regions of Ukraine has been processed. The data came from the territorial election commissions. Some 10,556,621 voters received ballots and voted yesterday," a message posted on Facebook says.

The highest turnout was recorded in Ternopil region - 44.68%, as well as in Lviv region - 43.82%, and in Volyn region - 41.89. The lowest turnout is in Donetsk region - 31.67%, as well as in Mykolaiv (32.02%), Kharkiv (32.33%) and Kherson (32.39%) regions.