12:50 26.10.2020

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

Anatoliy Hunko (Servant of the People), candidate for the midterm elections of deputy in the single-mandate constituency No. 208 (Chernihiv region), continues to lead the elections according to the results of counting of 30.15% of processed protocols.

According to data published on the CEC website, 33.58% of voters (4,518 votes) cast their votes for Hunko. Leader of Oleh Liashko's Radical Party is Oleh Liashko, for whom 32.30% of voters voted (4,345 votes).

Some 26.64% of voters (3,584 votes) voted for self-nominated candidate Liudmyla Davydenko.

The rest of the candidates for deputies gain less than 5% of the vote.

11:26 26.10.2020
