Facts

18:22 01.03.2021

CEC registers cardiac surgeon Kuzmenko as candidate for European Solidarity's MP in 50th constituency

2 min read
CEC registers cardiac surgeon Kuzmenko as candidate for European Solidarity's MP in 50th constituency

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine officially registered pediatric heart surgeon and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko as a candidate for MP from the European Solidarity party in the 50th constituency (Donetsk region).

As reported by the European Solidarity press service, the CEC considered the issue of registration at its meeting on Monday, March 1.

"Today I was officially registered as a candidate for MP of Ukraine in the 50th constituency in Donetsk region. These elections for me are a continuation of the struggle that we have been waging for Ukrainian Donbas for seven years. I am sure that the patriots of Donbas will unite and help me in this difficult, but an extremely important fight," Kuzmenko said.

She also said she has a clear plan on how to make life in the district and the country better.

"My professional knowledge and perseverance will allow us to jointly implement it [the program]. After all, the Ukrainian parliament now more than ever needs professional doctors," she said.

Kuzmenko said she plans to actively campaign and seek to ensure her constitutional right to be elected.

"Now we live in an era of specific justice. But I hope that I will be given the opportunity to exercise my constitutional right to be elected and campaign in the district personally. After all, nothing can replace live communication with people for me," the candidate said.

Tags: #cec #kuzmenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 23.11.2020
CEC names winners of mayoral elections in Uzhgorod, Berdiansk, Sloviansk

CEC names winners of mayoral elections in Uzhgorod, Berdiansk, Sloviansk

12:50 26.10.2020
Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

11:26 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

10:46 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

10:44 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

09:54 26.10.2020
Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions have lowest turnout in local elections, Ternopil region has highest one - CEC

Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions have lowest turnout in local elections, Ternopil region has highest one - CEC

22:43 25.10.2020
Local election voter turnout stands at 37% according to 97% of territorial election commissions – CEC head Didenko

Local election voter turnout stands at 37% according to 97% of territorial election commissions – CEC head Didenko

16:48 25.10.2020
Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

10:36 25.10.2020
Voting in general in Ukraine starts as planned – CEC head

Voting in general in Ukraine starts as planned – CEC head

10:13 31.08.2020
CEC announces beginning of electoral process of local elections in Ukraine from Sept 5

CEC announces beginning of electoral process of local elections in Ukraine from Sept 5

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

In Donbas, military vehicle blew up on unknown explosive device, nine soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded

NACP suspends public financing of Servant of People party due to violations

State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

LATEST

Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

Kozyr appointed as head of Kherson Regional State Administration – decree

Border Guard Service accuses Russia of creating social tension on ORDLO territory due to non-admission of intl humanitarian aid

Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

In Donbas, military vehicle blew up on unknown explosive device, nine soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded

Ukraine awaiting arrival of Coronavac vaccine from China – Health Ministry

Cyprus includes Ukraine in 'grey zone:' entry to island is now possible only for citizens, their families

NACP suspends public financing of Servant of People party due to violations

State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

Civil servants don't talk about harassment, they just leave the service - head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD