CEC registers cardiac surgeon Kuzmenko as candidate for European Solidarity's MP in 50th constituency

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine officially registered pediatric heart surgeon and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko as a candidate for MP from the European Solidarity party in the 50th constituency (Donetsk region).

As reported by the European Solidarity press service, the CEC considered the issue of registration at its meeting on Monday, March 1.

"Today I was officially registered as a candidate for MP of Ukraine in the 50th constituency in Donetsk region. These elections for me are a continuation of the struggle that we have been waging for Ukrainian Donbas for seven years. I am sure that the patriots of Donbas will unite and help me in this difficult, but an extremely important fight," Kuzmenko said.

She also said she has a clear plan on how to make life in the district and the country better.

"My professional knowledge and perseverance will allow us to jointly implement it [the program]. After all, the Ukrainian parliament now more than ever needs professional doctors," she said.

Kuzmenko said she plans to actively campaign and seek to ensure her constitutional right to be elected.

"Now we live in an era of specific justice. But I hope that I will be given the opportunity to exercise my constitutional right to be elected and campaign in the district personally. After all, nothing can replace live communication with people for me," the candidate said.