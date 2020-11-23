CEC names winners of mayoral elections in Uzhgorod, Berdiansk, Sloviansk

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has released the results of the repeat voting (second round) in the mayoral elections in Uzhgorod (Zakarpattia region), Berdiansk (Zaporizhia region) and Sloviansk (Donetsk region).

According to information on the commission's on its Facebook page, incumbent Mayor Bohdan Andriiv (self-nominated candidate) won in Uzhgorod with 51.01% of voters supported him.

The mayor was also re-elected in Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh (the Opposition Bloc party) remains on this position getting 60.87%.

In Berdiansk, Mayor of the city became nominee from the For the Future party Valeriy Baranov with 49.98%. According to the commission's website, his opponent Oleksandr Svidlo (the Opposition Platform – For Life party) was supported by 47.22% of voters.

"We are waiting for data from other cities," the CEC said.

On November 22, the second round of mayoral elections took place in 11 cities of Ukraine.