18:20 05.07.2019

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk, as well as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, will attend the 21st EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on July 8.

According to the European Council's website, President Tusk and President Juncker will represent the EU at the summit. President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, will represent Ukraine.

"At the summit, the EU will reaffirm its support to Ukraine's' sovereignty and territorial integrity and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. [...] The situation in the Azov Sea and additional support measures to the region are on the agenda," the website said.

The leaders will also address Russia's granting its citizenship to Ukrainians in Donbas, exchange views on the future priorities of EU-Ukraine relations, and consider the implementation of the EU-Ukraine association agreement and trade.

"Leaders will review progress on the Ukrainian reform agenda, especially in the fight against corruption, and the EU's support for this process. Reforms in the energy sector, in the administration and the respect of the rule of law, are also on the agenda," the website said.

According to the program posted on the European Council's website, the leaders of the EU and Ukraine will meet at 14:00 Kyiv time on Monday. The presidents' press conference is expected to begin at 16:15 Kyiv time.

Additionally, according to the website of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will take part in the summit as well.

Interfax-Ukraine
